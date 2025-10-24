‘It's not blood that makes a family’: Wisconsin's first Safe Haven baby box surrender brings hope to families

MILWAUKEE — A newborn was safely surrendered at Wisconsin's first safe haven baby box last week in Racine, marking a historic moment for the state's efforts to protect infants in crisis situations.

The Racine Fire Department confirmed the baby was legally and safely surrendered at their safe haven baby box, highlighting the importance of this life-saving resource for parents facing difficult circumstances.

“The first thing that comes to mind is the birth mom,” said Andrew Nebel. "The unforgettable decision that she’s made, the impact it’s going to have on more people, she realizes. Not just that baby, but the future adoptive family.”

Andrew and Brooke Nebel of Manitowoc understand the profound impact of safe haven laws firsthand. The couple recently adopted a 5-month-old baby girl who was surrendered under Florida's safe haven law.

"It's such a remarkable and admirable decision that she made for the future of that child," Andrew Nebel said.

Wisconsin's first Safe Haven baby box surrender brings hope to families

The Nebels received an unexpected phone call that changed their lives forever.

"We just got a phone call. We were open to Safe Haven surrenders," Brooke Nebel said. "They just said there's a safe haven surrender in Florida, and if you guys are open to the cas,e she would be your daughter."

Through a connection with the non-profit Gift of Adoption, the Nebels immediately flew to Florida to meet their daughter.

"She was surrendered at birth via Safe Haven law. She was not necessarily surrendered at a baby box, but the process is the same thing," Andrew Nebel said.

Wisconsin updated its law in 2023 to allow parents in crisis to anonymously drop off infants up to 3 days old with no questions asked, no face-to-face interaction, and no fears of prosecution. The temperature-controlled boxes trigger an alarm to alert staff when a newborn is placed inside.

At least five communities in southeastern Wisconsin currently have safe haven baby boxes, with many others working to raise the thousands of dollars needed to purchase one.

These boxes are designed to prevent tragedies like the one that shook Whitewater a few years ago, when a baby was found dead in a cardboard box on the side of the road.

"No matter what's going on, there is a loving family out there for every child," Brooke Nebel said.

The baby surrendered in Racine is in good health, according to the fire department, and is awaiting placement with a permanent family.

"Our hope for the baby is just to have the most loving future, loving life with endless possibilities," Andrew Nebel said.

For the Nebels, adoption represents a gift that extends beyond the child to the adoptive family as well.

"Ultimately, it's not blood that makes a family, it's love, and I hope that this child finds the forever-loving family that they belong to," Andrew Nebel said.

