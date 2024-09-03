‘It’s just ridiculous’: Parents concerned about gun store opening within 1,000 feet of Menomonee Falls school

MENOMONEE FALLS — Tuesday marked the start of a new school year for students across our area, including at North Middle School in Menomonee Falls.

Also new this year is a gun store that just opened not far from the school.

A post on Facebook caught our attention. Some parents commented, asking how the store is allowed considering federal and state gun-free school zone laws.

Our new specialty reporting team, Lighthouse, went looking for answers.

In downtown Menomonee Falls, this sign is required by state law outside Shepard Arms. It informs anyone who walks by that it’s within 1,000 feet of a school. It’s something several parents say they strongly oppose.

A final trip to play at the park ahead of a brand new school year came with a surprise along the way for parent Paige Wajer.

"It's just ridiculous,” she said.

Wajer walked right past Shepard Arms and realized it was setting up shop right down the road from North Middle School.

"It's just not a good situation for anybody,” Wajer said. “It doesn't put anybody's mind at ease. It just creates more thoughts of what-ifs and what could happen and the chaos that could then ensue."

Dameian Shepard owns the gun store.

"Some people think it's illegal, but it's not,” he said. “It's legal because it's private property."

Shepard calls it a business decision. He already owns the building, which also houses the Lunch Box Deli in Menomonee Falls.

“What would you say to parents who don’t want guns that close to school?” reporter Ben Jordan asked.

"I would say they're entitled to their own opinion, and sorry, we're going to be there,” Shepard replied.

Gun-free school zone laws restrict people from carrying a loaded firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, but gun stores themselves are legally allowed to sell them within that distance.

"I believe it's a safer environment with us being close to the school,” Shepard said. “We would risk our lives to save any child or any children for that matter."

TMJ4 wanted to see Shepard Arms’ security features. Shepard agreed to show us what’s inside his Germantown location.

"We take security very seriously,” Shepard said. "These guys are very expensive, but they're very effective."

Features like a steel door that Shepard says will soon be moved to Menomonee Falls.

Menomonee Falls leaders declined my interview request, but the village administrator confirmed the village gave Shepard Arms the green light to start selling guns so long as it follows certain legally mandated stipulations.

Aside from signage and surveillance cameras, the business permit shows the gun store is required to have an alarm system, and guns have to be inaccessible without employee assistance.

Gun store staff are also required to tell customers that if they buy a gun, it has to remain unloaded and kept in a locked container while they’re within 1,000 feet of a school.

"We're adamant about making sure the public is safe,” Shepard said. "We're serious about our camera systems and who we sell to. The things like that to stop the public risk."

Back at the park, Wajer says those precautions don’t ease her concerns. She worries not every customer will comply once they leave the store.

"No, it's very strange to me,” Wajer said. “I don't understand at all. I don't feel like it's in anyone's best interest for this. Except for maybe the gun lovers."

The Menomonee Falls Police Department says Shepard Arms has or is in the process of taking the necessary steps to legally operate. Dameian says it’s already open.

TMJ4 reached out to the Menomonee Falls School District about the gun store’s location. We have yet to hear back.

