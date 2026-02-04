INVESTIGATION: More customers of vanished Racine contractor come forward; experts weigh in

RACINE, Wis. — Several business owners in Racine are paying for heating and cooling systems, but are never receiving them.

It's a story TMJ4's Chief Investigative Reporter Jenna Rae first told you about last week.

"If I can prevent that from happening to someone else, even if it's $500, $200, I don't care. Any money saved from someone else from her getting, worth it," Noel Veltri said.

Veltri's one of many T & A Heating and Cooling customers who paid thousands and never got anything installed.

TMJ4 News Noel Veltri and her husband paid T & A Heating and Cooling thousands for a heating system and got nothing in return

While investigating this company, TMJ4 News learned Veltri wasn't the only one. Now, we're telling their stories while letting you know your options if this happens to you.

T & A's owner is Amanda Putzer-Gonzales, who also goes by Amanda Vara.

"In the beginning, she answered every text message right away and called me, so I felt comfortable," Miranda Young said.

Young is a local business owner in Racine. Invoices show on March 31, 2025, she paid T & A Heating and Cooling about $8,000 for a boiler and hot water system.

TMJ4 News Miranda Young paid T & A Heating and Cooling about $8,000 for a boiler and hot water system, but never received them

"The first red flag was when she got to the house the very first time, and she said the parts didn't fit. We set another date for her to come out, but she never showed for that date," Young explained.

Then, just like the other customers we've talked with, the excuses started.

"Every time you had some sort of appointment where you were expecting her to come and she just didn't show up, didn't text you, didn't call you," Rae asked Young.

"Yeah, that's it. And always had this elaborate, and just had something that was ridiculous that you kinda feel bad for, but are like, this can't be real," Young responded.

All customers TMJ4 spoke with who paid Amanda thousands have asked for a refund. Some customers say they want more than that.

"It's not a small amount of money, it's a lot. It took me a while to save, so I can't. I just don't understand how she can be free and not in jail, like that's robbery. You robbed us," Young pleaded.

We took Young and other customers frustrations and concerns to an expert.

"It is a criminal matter, it needs to be reported as such to law enforcement, and then it needs to be investigated as such," April DeValkenaere said.

DeValkenaere, for decades, worked as a detective and then in the district attorney's office prosecuting white-collar crimes.

TMJ4 News April DeValkenaere is a financial crimes investigator who owns her own forensic accounting firm

Now, she continues that work through her own forensic accounting firm, Fortress Forensic Investigations, where she continues that investigative work and trains law enforcement agencies on how to investigate financial crimes involving everyday people.

"It is like being robbed. It's not just a financial crime, right, it's taking that sense of security away from people who have worked hard to earn that money that they now essentially, it's gone, just like a theft," DeValkenaere explained.

It's a theft, DeValkenaere said, people like Veltri and Young don't realize they can actually report to local law enforcement.

"If she [Amanda] is continuing to be non-responsive, right, then there is a potential for criminal filing, meaning, they can file a police report and ask for the law enforcement to investigate theft by contractor," DeValkenaere said.

Some T & A customers have filed police reports in both Racine and Mount Pleasant.

DeValkenaere also said suing companies in small claims court is an option.

Multiple T & A customers have done that and have received default judgments. That means a judge ruled the company has to pay those customers back. Court documents show that those payments haven't been made.

"I don't think many people realize that even once they get that default judgment, that it is then on them to file additional civil cases for the garnishments, but they have to know where she banks or works in order to try and file that garnishment," DeValkenaere added.

For weeks now, we've been calling, emailing, and trying to message T & A's owner on Facebook. Her number has been disconnected, she stopped responding via email, and has blocked Rae on Facebook.

We also talked with people who know her; none of them know where she is or how to reach her.

"A lot of times, when there has been a financial loss, no matter where the crime is, there's just not the funds to pay the victim back. It is much easier to save your money and go with someone that's more reputable in the beginning than it is to try and get your money back from somebody who's not reputable after the fact," DeValkenaere said.

Every T & A customer we've talked with has had the same story. They either knew the owner, knew her family, or had recommendations from close friends to use them. However, recommendations only go so far.

On Tuesday, February 10, on TMJ4 News at 6 p.m., we'll tell you the most important things you should do before hiring a contractor.

If there's something you want Jenna Rae to investigate or look into, email her at Jenna.Rae@tmj4.com.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error