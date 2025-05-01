'I was under character attack': Franklin Mayor denies police misconduct allegations during town hall

FRANKLIN — Franklin’s mayor defended himself Wednesday night at a town hall he called to address nearly 20 misconduct allegations, including sexual harassment, during his time as a Waterford police lieutenant.

Mayor Nelson says he covered the costs of the ‘private’ town hall and he also set the rules.

Some Franklin residents told TMJ4 they didn’t appreciate that they weren’t allowed to ask questions directly. Instead, they had to write them down for a moderator to read.

"I was under character attack the entire time,” Mayor Nelson said.

In front of a crowd of around 100 people, Franklin's mayor pledged transparency and truthfulness about his past in law enforcement. He spent nearly two hours denying the accusations of misconduct against him during his time with the Waterford Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Explain how all the people who were interviewed, many of them being sworn police officers, were wrong and you were the only one telling the truth?” an attendee asked.

"So they put out allegations again, Why did you wait until after May 6? If you had a problem with me. If you had a problem with anyone else, why wasn't it brought forth prior?"

One by one Mayor Nelson denied every misconduct allegation against him.

This comes after he spent months in court fighting to keep his Waterford personnel file out of the public eye.

Those records revealed he was being investigated for 19 different claims against him. They include allegations of sexual harassment, showing inappropriate photos of women to fellow officers, untruthful time records, along with campaigning and conducting Franklin business while on duty.

“Why would they do this full investigation if there’s nothing there?” an attendee asked. “It just does not make sense.”

"The whole reason was was to eliminate the Waterford Police Department,” Mayor Nelson replied.

The former Waterford chairwoman who launched the investigation into Nelson showed up at the meeting.

"None of this was brought on because I woke up one morning and decided I didn't like the police department,” Teri Jendusa Nicolai said.

She came with documents in hand to refute some of Nelson’s claims that were directed at her.

"The reason I brought these emails with me and I think he also said tonight that he was just put on leave with no allegations and no rhyme or reason. Why would I ever do that? I received complaints from officers,” she said.

Nicolai said the emails prove the complaints from multiple Waterford officers against Nelson came the month before he was placed on leave.

"There were instances of basically lying to the DNR and putting in more hours than you're working,” she said. “That's a red flag to me and sexual harassment."

She said the only reason the investigation into Nelson’s alleged misconduct was never completed is because he retired before it was over.

“Who do you think Franklin residents should believe, the officers who made these allegations or Mayor Nelson?” Lighthouse reporter Ben Jordan asked.

"I guess I would ask everyone to read the documents,” she said. “Read the transcripts and figure it out for themselves."

Jordan asked Mayor Nelson for an interview after the town hall. He declined TMJ4’s request.

