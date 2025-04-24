'Ridiculous and baseless': Franklin mayor responds to misconduct allegations as investigation details emerge

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Franklin’s mayor is responding to nearly 20 misconduct allegations during his time as a lieutenant with the Waterford Police Department.

“They were looking for anything they could do to slander us, to put us in a box, put us in a corner, and make us look terrible,” Mayor John Nelson said.

In an exclusive interview with TMJ4 News, Nelson defended himself after police records from the Town of Waterford were finally made public, despite filing lawsuits to keep them private.

“Why did you spend months trying to fight these records from being released?” Lighthouse journalist Ben Jordan asked.

“You’ve got no control as a police officer what gets put in your file,” Nelson replied. “So, as ridiculous and baseless of a complaint, that’s in there.”

A 227-page transcript details an investigation conducted by an outside firm into accusations against Nelson.

The allegations include claims of sexual harassment against female officers, showing inappropriate photos of women to colleagues, untruthful time records, and doing Franklin business while on duty as a Waterford officer, just to name a few.

Last May, Nelson and his partner were put on paid administrative leave as they were being investigated. Nelson retired from the department five months later.

Franklin mayor responds to misconduct allegations as investigation details emerge

“Why should people believe you over these several other officers who were part of this investigation and made these allegations against you?” Jordan asked.

“They made them after May 6,” Nelson replied. “So from May 6 to the end of August, this firm went around and said hey, they’re digging in a witch hunt. If you’ve done your homework, you know that the whole goal was to get rid of the whole police department. That was the entire goal of the former chairwoman. They were looking for anything they could do to slander us, to put us in a box, put us in a corner, and make us look terrible.”

TMJ4 is now awaiting records from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, where Nelson worked for more than two decades. Nelson admits he was investigated for alleged sexual harassment and allegedly cheating on an exam while employed there. Nelson adamantly denies those allegations as well and says he was never disciplined.

“Franklin residents who watch this story may find these allegations to be troublesome,” Jordan said. “What would you tell them in response to what they’re learning now?”

“What’s going on now is an absolute hit-job character assassination attempt, number one,” Nelson said. “I’ve lived in this community my entire life. I was an alderman for six years, now the mayor for two. Judge me on the job I’m doing for your city, for our city, and where it’s going.”

