Hemp store owners fear federal ban would wipe products from shelves: 'Every product in here would be outlawed'

WAUWATOSA — Hemp store owners across Wisconsin are expressing concern about a provision in the federal spending bill that could effectively ban hemp-derived THC products from their shelves.

Erin Kelly, owner of Kelly's Greens in Wauwatosa, said the change would devastate her business and force customers to seek alternatives in states where marijuana is legal.

"Every single product in here would be outlawed," Kelly said.

TMJ4

Kelly's store offers a variety of CBD and THC products, including desserts, gummies, drinks, and seltzers, all made in Wisconsin.

"All of the products are made right here in the state of Wisconsin," Kelly said.

TMJ4

The 2018 federal Farm Bill made it legal to sell and buy hemp-derived THC products containing less than 0.3 percent THC. The new federal spending bill would significantly reduce that threshold.

Kelly argued the change would eliminate even CBD products that don't produce euphoric effects.

"It would eliminate CBD products, even if there are no euphoric effects, because our CBD has 0.3 percent of THC or less to make it effective medicine, and so removing that, it would destroy the product and it would no longer be effective," Kelly said.

She questioned the logic behind criminalizing products that have helped people for generations.

"So are we saying that a mother giving her child CBD because there's a trace amount of THC, a plant that has been grown in this country for thousands of years and helped millions of people, that's a crime? I don't think so," Kelly said.

State Representative Jim Piwowarczyk, a Republican who represents parts of Washington County, supports the federal effort to eliminate hemp-derived THC products. He authored a similar bill at the state level last month.

"It's kind of become the wild, wild west here in Wisconsin," Piwowarczyk said.

Wisconsin Legislature website

Piwowarczyk said his primary concern is protecting children from accessing these products, which are sold in gas stations and other easily accessible locations.

"With that loophole, products that contain these THCs, D8 and 10, are being allowed in gummies, in vapes, being sold… product seltzers are being sold in gas stations. And our children have access to it, and quite honestly, my number one priority is the protection of our children," Piwowarczyk said.

He told hemp business owners they took a risk when opening their stores.

"I would say you guys took a gamble when you decided to open up your hemp businesses," Piwowarczyk said.

While Piwowarczyk frames the issue as a public safety concern for children and drivers, Kelly views hemp products as health remedies that customers shouldn't have to go without.

"Prohibition doesn't work. Please do not take these products away that help us sleep, relieve pain, and inflammation," Kelly said. "I will not sit back and watch these products that I have watched benefit this community and personally myself be taken away from us.”

If the federal spending bill passes Congress and is signed into law by President Trump, the ban wouldn't take effect for another year, giving hemp store owners time to determine their next steps.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error