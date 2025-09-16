Glendale residents ‘alarmed’ former city clerk is being criminally investigated for alleged credit card fraud

GLENDALE — Glendale residents say they're shocked to learn their former city clerk is being criminally investigated for allegations of credit card fraud and misconduct in public office.

Former Glendale City Clerk Megan Humitz is accused of using a city credit card for personal use at places like restaurants, gas stations, and on Amazon, according to court records revealed Tuesday.

TMJ4 typically does not name people who have not been criminally charged yet, but we're making an exception in this case after Glendale's Common Council fired her at a public hearing last month due to these allegations.

"I'm alarmed. It's an indication that my tax dollars, our tax dollars, are certainly being perhaps allocated in a direction we never intended and that would be illegal," said Colleen Fitzgerald, a Glendale resident.

Court records show books, smart speakers, and a vacuum cleaner are just three of more than 170 items Humitz is accused of buying for herself using taxpayer dollars.

"I expect my tax money to go to the schools and the police and the fire department and all of the other things that the city provides," said Patrick McGinn, a Glendale resident. "It's disappointing that somebody would feel like they could take advantage of the system and get away with it.”

The recently filed search warrant shows the Glendale Police Department found evidence that Humitz spent nearly $9,000 on unapproved personal expenses she never reported over the past year while making a salary of $92,000.

"I'm a former civil servant with the city of Milwaukee. I'm a resident of Glendale, and I really feel like there's a strong standard that civil servants need to be maintaining to ensure the trust of the constituency," Fitzgerald said.

Humitz didn't answer TMJ4’s calls, and no one came to the door when a reporter stopped by her listed address in Milwaukee.

"I think perhaps it's something that everybody affiliated with Glendale city government could be learning from on what other loopholes need to be closed up to prevent this kind of thing from ever happening again," Fitzgerald said.

TMJ4 reached out to Glendale's mayor to request an interview. He declined, saying he cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

