Friends and family mark two years since Amari Smith's death as his mother sues Milwaukee over pursuit policy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Shanita Hill is suing the city of Milwaukee, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, and Officer Fernando Vences, arguing her son's death was the result of a dangerous pursuit policy.

Friends and family gathered Wednesday to mark two years since Amari Smith was killed in a crash caused by a driver being chased by Milwaukee Police.

On Feb. 25, 2024, Smith was driving on North 20th Street when surveillance video shows another driver, who was being chased by Milwaukee police, ran a red light and T-boned his vehicle, killing him. That driver later pleaded guilty to fleeing an officer resulting in death and to possessing a firearm as a felon.

Family of Amari Smith Amari Smith was killed on Sunday, February 25 when a driver being chased by Milwaukee police crashed into his car.

Smith's mother, Shanita Hill, said the anniversary is a day that never gets easier.

"It was nice. We always have support," Hill said.

Mom sues city for deadly crash

But Hill said she has deeper concerns about how her son died.

"I just felt the serve and protect wasn't there at the time," Hill said. "It seemed like it was one main goal and they got it, but then at what cost? At my son? My son's life and his future?"

Hill is now suing the city of Milwaukee, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, and Officer Fernando Vences. Hill and her attorney, Sean O'Malley, argue that Milwaukee Police's pursuit policies led directly to Smith's death.

In 2017, the Fire and Police Commission forced Milwaukee Police to amend its pursuit policy, which had allowed officers to chase vehicles on the basis of reckless driving. In the case of Smith's death, police initiated the chase because of speeding. Norman has continued to defend the policy.

The lawsuit states that "in doing so, Norman generated a state-created danger to innocent bystanders, including Amari Smith."

O'Malley said Norman bears responsibility for allowing the policy to remain in place.

"It's a city of Milwaukee problem to be sure. And in Jeffrey Norman, he's the one who's been in charge for the last several years. He wasn't the guy who approved in any way this initial policy change in 2017, but he allowed it to stick around," O'Malley explained.

O'Malley also pointed to data he said showed the dangers of the policy over time.

"The data was coming in showing the amount of pursuits had exploded, they were getting faster, they were getting more dangerous. And at that point, particularly after Act 12, when he essentially had unilateral authority to make those policy changes, his failure to do so is something that he's going to have to answer for," O'Malley added.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for comment and was directed to the city attorney's office. City Attorney Evan Goyke said he does not comment on pending litigation. Officer Vences also declined to comment.

