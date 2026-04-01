DARLINGTON, Wis. — An American journalist was kidnapped on Tuesday in Baghdad, Iraq, according to Iraqi officials.

The journalist has been identified as freelancer Shelly Kittleson.

WMTV An American, independent journalist was kidnapped on Tuesday in Baghdad, Iraq according to Iraqi officials. The journalist has been identified as freelancer Shelly Kittleson.

TMJ4's Chief Investigative Reporter Jenna Rae talked with Kittleson's mother Wednesday. She confirmed Kittleson has been living in the Middle East for the past 20 years.

Kittleson grew up in Darlington, Wisconsin, which is about 60 miles southwest of Madison. Kittleson's mother said she graduated with honors from Darlington High School and was known to be very kind.

"Shelly's like pretty passionate, very dedicated, experienced journalist, who like chose to cover war and conflict zones and be on the side of those who didn't have a voice," Shelly's friend, Abdul Ismail told TMJ4.

Watch: Friend of kidnapped American journalist prays for safe return: 'She chose to be their voice'

American journalist kidnapped in Iraq is from Wisconsin; TMJ4 speaks with her mother

Ismail was born in Syria and works for an American-Syrian non-profit organization that promotes democratic change in Syria. It's how he said he met Kittleson years ago.

"She has this pretty unique style of being pretty balanced and neutral about all issues, so she was, this gave her a lot of credibility, actually, among like all groups that were involved in the conflict in the last like 15 years," Ismail explained.

Over the past two decades, Ismail said he's seen Kittleson integrate herself into communities within Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

"She wants to be always like affiliated with the marginalized, vulnerable, who are displaced people, and she feels that herself, she has this obligation to be their voice because they don't have a voice," Ismail said.

Ismail said he saw Kittleson in Syria in December.

TMJ4 News Abdul Ismail and Shelly Kittleson sharing a meal together back in December

Tuesday afternoon, he found out she had been kidnapped.

"Honestly, I was shocked yesterday because I didn't believe it. She's the person that the moment you meet her, you've known her for a long time, you feel like she's close friend, she's family, and this is how everyone treats her in Syria," Ismail added.

Kittleson's mother said she received an email with pictures from her daughter on Monday.

WMTV An American, independent journalist was kidnapped on Tuesday in Baghdad, Iraq according to Iraqi officials. The journalist has been identified as freelancer Shelly Kittleson.

One U.S. Official is blaming an Iran-backed militia group, Kataib Hezbollah, for the kidnapping.

However, we're still waiting on official word from the White House.

"We all pray and raise our hopes high for her safety and safe return," Ismail said.

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