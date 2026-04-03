Jet fuel prices are driving up the cost of air travel, with summer airfares already jumping. The average ticket has hit $465, and according to the flight information group OAG, that is the highest price point for spring break since 2019.

Jet fuel prices in the U.S. have surged 85% since the day before the war began in February, hitting a record $4.62 a gallon on Monday, according to Argus data published by Airlines for America.

While some airlines are partially protected from sudden price spikes through fuel hedging — a strategy that locks in fuel prices months or even years in advance — Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group, said most U.S. carriers no longer use this practice. As a result, airlines are forced to pass some of those expenses on to passengers.

Watch: Save money with these travel tips from frequent flyers:

Frequent flyers share packing and booking secrets to help you beat surging airfare

As airlines drop routes and raise airfares, TMJ4 headed to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport to meet with avid travelers who shared a few tricks to help you enjoy a trip on a budget.

Linda Galica, a former travel agent and airport ramp agent, is traveling to New York with a tour group. To lock in a low price, she booked her ticket in October.

"We're especially going to see the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the 9/11 museum, and the monument," Galica said.

Galica said she is definitely willing to trade convenience for cost.

"The days that you can actually travel make a big difference. Everybody travels on Mondays and Fridays, especially business people, so if you can do any other days that works best," Galica said.

Travel experts say a few tweaks, like comparing similar destinations or skipping a checked bag, can also make a trip more affordable.

Brandon Brown is a frequent flyer who travels between Atlanta and Milwaukee about five times a year.

"Checking a bag is what, $60 now? That's crazy. So yeah, pack light," Brown said.

Brown is also planning for an upcoming bachelor trip and said being open to a layover, using a 'Buddy Pass' via a friend or family member, and cashing in loyalty miles can help lower ticket prices.

"I'm getting miles with Delta and getting miles with Southwest because they're the only two people I fly with now," Brown said.

Driving isn't always an option, but if you are hitting the road for a spring break trip, you will be paying more. Currently, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is at $4.08, up from $2.99 a month ago. In Wisconsin, the average per gallon is $3.79.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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