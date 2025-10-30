Franklin mayor responds to police investigation into alleged campaign finance issues, resident shares concerns

FRANKLIN — Franklin Mayor John Nelson is being investigated by the West Allis Police Department for potential misuse of campaign funds, marking the third investigation involving the mayor across different agencies.

The West Allis Police Department confirmed it is looking into whether Nelson misused campaign funds, describing it as "a campaign finance type investigation." Nelson has not been charged with a crime.

"That's fine. You've got nothing to worry about," Nelson said when asked what he would tell residents concerned about the investigation. "This is an absolute farce."

Nelson maintains his innocence and calls the complaints that led to the investigation a "political witch hunt."

"There's nothing that I've ever done wrong, and I stand by that," Nelson said. "I have no problem providing records to anyone at any time."

Franklin mayor responds to police investigation into alleged campaign finance issues

The current investigation comes less than two years after Nelson was internally investigated by the Waterford Police Department, where he previously served as a lieutenant. That 200-page transcript detailed allegations including sexual harassment, untruthful time records and conducting Franklin business while on duty. Nelson resigned prior to the completion of the investigation.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office records also revealed Nelson was internally investigated for alleged sexual harassment during his time there more than a decade ago.

When asked about multiple investigations by different agencies, Nelson defended himself.

"I'm going to take away the third one because I don't know what's going on," Nelson said. "And as far as any other thing in my career, this happens unfortunately too much. When someone falls out of favor and certain investigations can happen, but again, at the end of the day, never found guilty of violating a policy, procedure, rule or regulation."

Former Franklin alderperson candidate Linda Mathwig, now a concerned Franklin resident, questions Nelson's claims.

"If it's several agencies surrounding one person, clearly it's not a witch hunt," Mathwig said. "I feel the Franklin residents really need to be informed of all the actions happening surrounding our mayor."

Mathwig is awaiting the investigation's findings.

"I just feel like the truth needs to be revealed," Mathwig said.

Nelson says he's preparing to run for re-election next spring.

