MILWAUKEE — A fired Milwaukee Police detective was sentenced to probation on Tuesday after crashing her car while drunk and lying to her own department about having her service weapon with her.

Nicole Swenson received one year of probation and is prohibited from possessing firearms during that period. She pleaded guilty to one of the two misdemeanors she was facing, avoiding a trial.

The case stems from a May 2024 off-duty incident when Milwaukee police responded to a 911 call about Swenson's SUV crashing into a median. Officers quickly realized one of their own was involved.

Swenson's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. When questioned about her service weapon, court records show she told officers it "was at her desk, locker or at home."

However, while she was being questioned at a police station, prosecutors say a lieutenant looked down and said, "Your gun is right here in this bag."

An internal affairs investigation determined "Swenson intentionally lied to officers and supervisors."

"What you did here was really so dangerous. The driving, the obstructing, the amount of alcohol and carrying that gun all over," Judge David Feiss said during sentencing.

Swenson said she came to court with a lot to say about her actions. The incident cost her a 10-year career with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Watch: Fired MPD detective gets probation after drunk driving crash, lying to police about gun

Fired MPD detective gets probation after drunk driving crash, lying to police about gun

"Obviously, this is very embarrassing," Swenson said. "I know that my coworkers were put in a horrible position, as well as the DA's office. My superiors, my family.”

Prosecutor Anders-James Olson Wermuth expressed concern about Swenson's actions.

"The lack of transparency that Ms. Swenson showed law enforcement as an officer, the intentional dishonesty with them is very concerning," Wermuth said.

Swenson is one of 191 current and former law enforcement officers on Milwaukee County's Brady List. It includes officers with credibility concerns due to allegations of past crimes, dishonesty, bias or other integrity issues. That information must be disclosed to defense attorneys if they're called to testify.

When approached for comment outside the courthouse, Swenson declined to speak through her attorney.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error