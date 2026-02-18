Father of the bride fights Edgerton wedding venue for missing $500 deposit

A Wisconsin wedding venue is facing multiple lawsuits from customers who say they're owed hundreds of dollars in damage deposits that were never returned after the business changed ownership.

Warren Siskoff brought his concerns to TMJ4 News after waiting more than a year for his $500 damage deposit to be returned from Over The Vines in Edgerton, Wisconsin. His daughter was married at the venue in July 2025, and according to his contract, the deposit should have been returned within 14 days.

"We signed a contract and it should be honored," Siskoff said.

The contract, signed by owner Billie Kratky on June 3, 2024, clearly states the damage deposit would be returned within two weeks of the event.

"Well, the event was very nice, a very nice place. Everybody, our guests and the wedding couple and all, everybody had a nice time, so it's a shame that this has to happen," Siskoff said.

Over The Vines was sold weeks before Siskoff's daughter's wedding. He says the original owners sent him an email promising a smooth transition, but after that, he received spotty and then eventually no communication from the new management.

"Can't leave a message because the mailbox is full. Send emails, and you get no answer," Siskoff said.

Siskoff isn't alone in his frustration. Erica Sleeman was planning her dream wedding at Over The Vines this summer, but became increasingly worried after the venue changed hands.

"This is supposed to be like the biggest and happiest day of your life, and it's been nothing but a nightmare up to this point," Sleeman said.

After months of unanswered emails and a disconnected phone line, Sleeman decided she no longer wanted to hold her wedding at the venue.

"It was probably right about November after several emails of no response, that, and you know, all the Facebook negative reviews, the phone being shut off," Sleeman said.

Facebook and Google reviews mention missing damage deposits and poor or no communication from the new ownership. When TMJ4 tried calling the business, the number listed on the website was disconnected. A visit to the venue found no one there.

"I want other brides and their families to be aware and maybe to do some research about where they're going before they book," Sleeman said.

Sleeman and her fiancé are now suing to get their $3,500 deposit back. Three other people have also filed lawsuits against the venue.

"You know, people deserve to be treated with respect," Siskoff said.

As he waits for his refund, Siskoff is also considering legal action.

"Well, we've been very frustrated and anxious, and what shouldn't be a problem has become a big problem," Siskoff said.

TMJ4's Andrea Albers received an email from someone identifying themselves as "OTV Ownership and New Management." The email reads, in part, "We became aware of management concerns thanks to several reviews left by brides and their families over the past few weeks." The email goes on to say that there has been a swift appointment of new management, and damage deposits have been returned to all but eight individuals.

Albers asked specifically about Siskoff's refund but hasn't received a reply. Below is the full text of the email.

Dear Andrea,

I am replying to your recent inquiry about the issue of unpaid damage deposits for brides during the 2025 season at OTV. As a minor shareholder in this business—which a local group of entrepreneurs acquired in June from the previous owners—I want to clarify the situation. We became aware of management concerns thanks to several reviews left by brides and their families over the past few weeks.

We wish to address these concerns by confirming that updated payments have been made to all but eight affected individuals. These remaining parties should receive their damage deposit refunds within the coming week, as no damages occurred during their events.

Concerning Josh Kuhl, the former manager, he is no longer associated with the company and cannot represent our interests. The swift appointment of new management at Over The Vines has been essential in restoring the business’s reputation and commitment to high service standards on this historic property.

We sincerely apologize to the couples and families impacted by prior mismanagement. This change marks a fresh start for our organization, and we believe the new leadership will bring renewed energy and innovative ideas for the company’s success in the upcoming 2026 season.

Finally, if you can inform us of the bride who filed a complaint, we will ensure her payment is processed by the end of today.

Best regards,

OTV Ownership and New Management

