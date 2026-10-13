Father charged for daughter's actions in school shooting pleads not guilty, case sets statewide precedent

MADISON, Wis. — The father of the teenager responsible for the 2024 Abundant Life Christian School shooting has pleaded not guilty in a case a criminal defense attorney says could signal a new approach to prosecuting parents after school shootings.

Watch Jenna Rae's report in the video player below:

Father charged for daughter's actions in school shooting pleads not guilty, case sets state-wide precedent

Dane County Judge Ellen Berz entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Jeffrey Rupnow. Rupnow faces two felony counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a minor and a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

His daughter, Natalie Rupnow, was 15 when she opened fire inside the Madison school in December 2024. She killed a student and teacher before killing herself.

“This is a unique case because this is the first time that I’m aware of prosecutors have charged a parent involving a school shooting here in the state of Wisconsin,” criminal defense attorney Jonathan LaVoy said.

Prosecutors allege Jeffrey Rupnow admitted purchasing a gun for his daughter despite documented mental health concerns and a history of suicidal ideation. Authorities say Natalie Rupnow had also been flagged by the Madison Police Department in 2022 for high-risk online behavior.

Investigators said they found evidence inside the Rupnow home showing detailed planning for the school shooting.

The prosecution comes as authorities elsewhere in the country have pursued criminal cases against parents following school shootings committed by their children.

LaVoy said the Rupnow case could help establish how Wisconsin prosecutors approach similar circumstances in the future.

“It’s very clear these types of prosecutions are going to happen in our state and other states moving forward,” he said.

Rupnow is scheduled to go to trial in March.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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