Father of Madison school shooter appears in court; judge enters not guilty plea on his behalf

MADISON, Wis. — The father of the Abundant Life Christian School shooter appeared in a Dane County court Tuesday, where a judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Jeffrey Rupnow, 44, is accused of giving his 15-year-old daughter, Natalie, access to the firearms she used to kill a teacher and a student and injure six others before taking her own life in December 2024.

He's charged with two counts of intentionally selling a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Prosecutors allege he purchased the guns for his daughter despite being aware of her fascination with violence and fragile mental health.

In court, the defense asked for a change of venue and argued for information in the criminal complaint. Dane County Judge Ellen Berz said she preserved the right to object but still continued with the arraignment.

The judge set his status conference for Nov. 10.

His jury trial is scheduled for March 9, 2027, according to court records.

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