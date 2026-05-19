EXCLUSIVE: Helen Clark's family speaks out after her death while advocating for domestic violence awareness

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Helen Clark's family is speaking out, only to TMJ4 News, following her death.

Clark was killed last week at her home on Milwaukee's north side, according to Milwaukee Police. Police said she was killed by a suspect who then took their own life. Clark's family said this man was someone she knew and saw on and off.

Clark was the youngest of nine siblings. Her sisters remembered her as someone who put others before herself.

Clark Family Helen Clark was the youngest of nine siblings. Her sisters remembered her as someone who put others before herself.

"She was a sweetheart, like I said. She didn't ask people for much. She loved everybody," Lessie Richardson, Clark's sister, said.

"She was always trying to protect somebody else," Richardson added.

Her sisters said Clark was always volunteering, helping the elderly, and spending time with family. She had no children of her own, but treated her nieces and nephews as her own.

Clark Family Helen Clark had no children of her own, but treated her nieces and nephews as her own.

"She would tell you that 'these my kids, I don't care what y'all talkin about. These are my kids, y'all. I don't got no kids, but all my nieces and nephews are my kids,'" Juliet Johnson, Clark's sister, explained.

"I don't care whose house it is, she got a bag of goodies for everybody, teddy bear for everybody, she gone find something," Felicia Clark, another sister, echoed.

Clark Family Helen Clark with her sisters

"She would always tell me, 'I'm so proud of you, I'm so proud of you sister!'" Paulette Clark said.

"She said 'you know what, imma take care of all of y'all when I get older, cause y'all getting old now,'" Cheron Walker, another sister, said.

Felicia Clark said Milwaukee Police investigators came knocking on her door last week to inform her of her sister's untimely death.

Clark Family Family released balloons in the wake of Helen's death

"Oh, I couldn't believe it, they had to ask me if I needed to sit down," Felicia Clark said.

The loss carries an additional weight for the family.

"My older sister, Helen, was taken from us the same way. Over 20 years ago. And this is terrible that people can treat each other that way," Alfred Clark said.

Alfred Clark is Helen Clark's uncle and the brother of her mother, Helen L. Clark Finch.

On May 31, 2005, Helen L. Clark Finch was killed in a similar domestic violence-related incident.

"The fact that it happened to our mom the same week, 20 years ago, makes it a little bit harder," Johnson said.

The family said their priority now is raising awareness around domestic violence and encouraging others to speak up.

TMJ4 News The family said their priority now is raising awareness around domestic violence and encouraging others to speak up.

"Stop being quiet because being in an abusive relationship is just really not healthy, not to mention, you don't want to end up like our family has. We have lost two people to the same thing, and it's unreal," Johnson said.

"If you're in a situation where you're being abused in any type of way, get out, get help," Alfred Clark said.

"Please get help. Please. Please get help. Please let somebody help you. Please let somebody help you, please," Richardson said.

A GoFundMe to help the family with funeral arrangements.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence or fearing for their safety is encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) or text “START” to 88788 for confidential support available 24 hours a day.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center and the Women's Center both have 24-hour hotlines.

More resources are available at WeAreHereMKE.org.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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