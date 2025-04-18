Elkhorn parents rally to save neighborhood schools after failed referendum

ELKHORN, Wis. — Parents and school district leaders in Elkhorn are expressing deep concern over potential cuts and school consolidations following a failed referendum earlier this month. The referendum aimed to secure $4 million over four years, at an additional cost of $13 per month to the average taxpayer, but was rejected by voters.

“That was one of the hardest things about this referendum was that no, we were not just asking for money to build an agility center or to purchase an extra building. We’re just asking for money to keep doing things that make our district exceptional,” said Brenda Johansen, a mother now fighting back against the potential changes and cuts that are being laid out by the school board.

Johansen and others in the community have united to form a grassroots fundraising campaign in response to the failed operational referendum.

“I was heartbroken. We had community volunteers, we were knocking on doors, we were spending time talking to people in the district, putting up signs, handing out flyers, and knowing we got so close but we didn’t make it — it was crushing,” Johansen said.

With the referendum's failure, the district is faced with the task of coming up with budget cuts.

Adam Andre, a school board member, highlighted the implications of the cuts being considered.

“We are a historically conservative district, and we don't have that many things to cut,” he said.

The proposed changes would alter the education model from a neighborhood schools model to a center schools model. That means that K-5 students would no longer attend their closest schools, instead being spread across different buildings by grade level.



Grades KG-1 would attend Jackson Elementary

Grades 2-3 would attend West Side Elementary

Grades 4-5 would attend Tibbets Elementary

This shift could lead to the elimination of 14 teaching positions and would increase class sizes by 25 percent, according to the district.

“This could happen as soon as next school year,” Andre added.

Local business owner Brian Madl is one of many stepping up to launch fundraising efforts.

“A lot of families and teachers felt let down, and that’s when I kind of said just because the referendum didn’t pass, we don’t have to take 'no' for an answer,” he said.

Madl acknowledged that while they may not raise the full $4 million needed, they are hopeful to prevent significant disruptions to students' learning environments.

“It’s still a band-aid. We might have the same situation next year. We’re hopeful that the government that is currently in place can help change the funding for schools,” he said.

With tens of thousands of dollars already raised, the call for legislative change resonates throughout the community.

Andre emphasized the bigger picture.

“School funding in Wisconsin is one of the most complicated and challenging things I've ever taken on. Having to go to a referendum frequently is extremely challenging but when 80 percent of schools have to go to a referendum in the state of Wisconsin, you know there is something at a higher level that has to be done," Andre said.

As the Elkhorn community continues its fight to maintain its educational integrity, the outcome of their efforts may have lasting effects on the future of school funding in Wisconsin.

