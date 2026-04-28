MILWAUKEE — Frustrated customers at several private parking lots in downtown Milwaukee are warning about predatory fines issued just minutes after they paid for parking.

Kurt Schwanz parked at a private lot at Clybourn and Broadway on March 10. The lot is operated by a company called Power Parking.

"As soon as I arrived, I went in and scanned their QR code at the hostess stand for a discounted rate, paid the money, and came out a few hours later and found this ticket on my car," Schwanz said.

TMJ4 Kurt Schwanz

Schwanz argues that it is indisputable that he should never have received the $90 parking fine. His payment receipt shows his session started at 2:42 p.m. The ticket, left on his windshield by a third-party parking enforcement company called Parking Revenue Recovery Services, was issued just four minutes later.

Watch: Drivers warn of ‘predatory’ parking fines at private downtown Milwaukee lots

Drivers warn of ‘predatory’ parking fines at private downtown Milwaukee lots

"I look at it, and it's time-stamped, several minutes after I paid for the parking, and it was a $90 ticket. Like, no way I'm paying that," Schwanz said.

Provided to TMJ4 $90 parking fine

The bottom of the ticket states that after 30 days, the payment will be considered in default and the account assigned to a debt collector.

"That can affect your credit, and that could have consequences for a long time if you're trying to buy a house or get a loan for something," Schwanz said.

Schwanz thought it might be an isolated incident until he saw a Milwaukee Reddit post that has since drawn dozens of similar complaints.

"I was like, wait a minute, and it's kind of crazy how many people said the same thing happened to them, too," Schwanz said.

One of the people who commented, named Paige, shared documentation with TMJ4 showing her parking ticket from a separate lot at Kilborn and Plankinton was issued at 7:31 p.m. Her emailed receipt shows her paid parking started a minute earlier.

TMJ4 reached out to Power Parking for an interview. Spokesperson Ryan Hawken says he investigated the matter on Tuesday and provided a statement that reads in part:

"Clearly that customer shouldn't have had to go through that," Hawken said about Schwanz’s ticket.

"Power Parking will work with vendors to ensure such issues are mitigated and a review of processes in place," Hawken said.

TMJ4 Parking payment kiosk

Schwanz disputed the ticket through the website listed on the citation. He said it took several days for the company to respond, but they did clear the fine. However, he believes no one erroneously charged should have to spend time fighting a fine they never should have received in the first place.

"Because I think that it kind of feels like this company is being predatory about this, and I think people have the right to know that this is happening and to fight back," Schwanz said.

TMJ4 reached out to Parking Revenue Recovery Services to request an interview, but we have not yet heard back.

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