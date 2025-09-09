DoorDash driver accused of threatening to shoot Milwaukee restaurant owner over order confirmation

MILWAUKEE — A DoorDash driver is accused of threatening to shoot a Milwaukee restaurant owner after being asked to confirm an order, according to a search warrant and surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 News.

Adham Awadalla, the owner of Megawich Sandwich Shop on Brady Street, said the incident occurred on Aug. 16 when a delivery driver became hostile over the restaurant's policy requiring drivers to confirm orders on the app before taking food.

"Imagine this is a Dasher coming to pick up an order and threatening us that he's going to kill us while we're trying to do our job," Awadalla said.

The confrontation escalated when the driver allegedly made a direct threat, according to Awadalla.

"The guy said, I'm going to come back and I'm going to pop you guys," Awadalla said.

Restaurant relies heavily on delivery orders

Megawich depends on DoorDash orders for approximately half of its sales, serving primarily students and young people in the area, Awadalla said. The restaurant's policy requires all delivery drivers to confirm orders through the app before pickup.

"He took it personally as if we didn't trust him. It has nothing to do with him," Awadalla said.

Surveillance video from the restaurant captured the encounter, though it lacks audio. The footage shows what employees described as a heated argument through hand gestures before the driver left the premises.

Police investigation underway

Milwaukee police filed a search warrant with DoorDash to identify the driver, whose account only listed an initial for his last name rather than his full identity.

The driver has not been charged with a crime, which is why TMJ4 blurred his face in the surveillance footage.

The search warrant says Milwaukee police are actively investigating the case as disorderly conduct. MPD says charges have not yet been referred to the district attorney's office.

Company responds to the incident

DoorDash provided a statement to TMJ4 News saying the company "has zero tolerance for violence of any kind and is urgently investigating."

Awadalla is calling for DoorDash to strengthen its hiring practices and policies following the incident.

"They need to do a better job of qualifying their workers. They need to do a better job filtering their system from people like that," Awadalla said. "My main concern here is that this is a family business, my daughter works here."

“This has to stop,” Awadalla said.

