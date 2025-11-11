MILWAUKEE — A doctor's evaluation has determined that Amando Lang, accused of killing Ben Christianson in a random attack six years ago in Greenfield, was mentally incapable of understanding his actions were wrong at the time of the alleged crime.

Prosecutors say the psychiatric evaluation found Lang's mental disease prevented him from comprehending the wrongfulness of his alleged conduct during the 2019 incident that led to Christianson's death.

Photo obtained by TMJ4

Lang had been living in a group home after being released from a mental health institution, but the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and Greenfield Police were unaware of his whereabouts. The county's Behavioral Health Services failed to notify prosecutors when Lang was released from the institution.

Obtained by TMJ4

Authorities only discovered Lang's location a few months ago when officers responded to his mother's house during a mental health crisis.

Watch: Doctor says Greenfield murder suspect couldn't understand wrongfulness due to mental defect:

Doctor: Mental defect kept Greenfield murder suspect from grasping wrongfulness

While a doctor determined in recent months that Lang is currently mentally competent for his criminal case to proceed, the central question at Tuesday's hearing focused on his mental state at the time of the alleged murder.

"I anticipate Mr. Lang will enter a guilty plea to the issued charge," prosecutor Paul Tiffin said.

TMJ4

The prosecutor expects Lang will plead guilty next month but will likely be found not guilty by reason of mental disease.

If that's the case, prosecutors say Lang would be placed in a mental health institution or in community-based care.

Lang's family declined TMJ4's interview request.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error