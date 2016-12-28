Mayfair Mall site of one of several mall fights in US Monday

WAUWATOSA -- It may be a strange coincidence, but fights and disturbances broke out at a number of US shopping malls Monday.

One of the biggest brawls across the country happened in a suburb of Chicago at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Illinois. Eight juveniles have been arrested and charged. Police are looking into whether social media played a role in organizing the fight and if it was connected to other disturbances nationwide.

What's more, a mall in Denver, Colorado had to be evacuated after an arrest led to hundreds of young people gathering there. There were similar outbreaks at at least five other malls Monday including two fights at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

"I just seen one girl spit on the other girl," Cam'Ron Johnson said. "They just got to swinging, my best bet was to record it," he continued.

Johnson recorded and posted to Facebook the Mayfair Mall fight that took place in the evening right outside the mall's Barnes & Noble store.

"It's crazy, this is why they don't let kids under 18 in the mall," Johnson said.

He's referring to the Mayfair Mall Parental Guidance Required (PGR) rule that was implemented years ago.

"I think a couple years ago there was a bigger fight," Johnson said.

"A way bigger fight at Mayfair upstairs, [that's when the mall started the curfew], but I see why they [have] it now," he continued.

The PGR is enforced each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening. Under the rule, teens and children under 18 must be accompanied at the mall by an adult after 3:00 pm.

Tuesday, mall management enforced the rule at 1:00 pm as a proactive measure to prevent further mall mayhem.

According to Wauwatosa police, no one was seriously injured or taken to the hospital as a result of the two fights. Police are still gathering information related to the incidents.

