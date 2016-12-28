Comedian Jim Gaffigan working to raise money at Milwaukee food pantry

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is working to raise money for a local food pantry ahead of a series of performances in Milwaukee.

Gaffigan will take the stage December 29 through December 31 at the Pabst Theatre. It's the 10th Anniversary of Gaffigan performing in Milwaukee on New Year's Eve.

But before the shows, Gaffigan and his family spent Tuesday morning volunteering at Riverwest Food Pantry. He said it's important to get his children involved in charitable work.

"Any parent knows it's good to talk about the idea of your kids displaying charity," Gaffigan said. "But for them to actually put their hands into it, it makes them feel good."

Gaffigan's wife is from Milwaukee, so he said the city is special to him.

According to his website, all four of Gaffigan's New Year's Eve weekend shows are sold out.

That includes a show on December 30 in which 100-percent of all ticket sales will benefit Riverwest Food Pantry

Pantry officials said that translates to roughly $70,000.

If you missed out on tickets to the special show benefiting Riverwest Food Pantry but would still like to donate, text "BACON" to 91999.

The pantry is hoping to in total raise roughly $100,000, which would be 1/3 to 1/4 of its yearly operating budget.

Vincent Noth, the food pantry's Executive Director, said its two locations serve roughly 12,000 people. One-third of them are children.

The pantry provides about 240,000 pounds of food to those who visit each year.

"It's single moms, and a lot of them work," Noth said. "They work a part-time job, or they work 30 or 40 hours a week. There's also a lot of elderly and disabled folks that come here. Especially those on fixed incomes."

