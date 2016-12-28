Comedian Jim Gaffigan working to raise money at Milwaukee food pantry

The pantry is hoping to in total raise roughly $100,000, which would be 1/3 to 1/4 of its yearly operating budget.
Vincent Noth, the food pantry's Executive Director, said its two locations serve roughly 12,000 people. One-third of them are children.
The pantry provides about 240,000 pounds of food to those who visit each year.
"It's single moms, and a lot of them work," Noth said. "They work a part-time job, or they work 30 or 40 hours a week. There's also a lot of elderly and disabled folks that come here. Especially those on fixed incomes."
