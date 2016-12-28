Suspect pleads not guilty in 15-year-old's homicide

Family members of a slain 15-year-old girl relived a nightmare in court Tuesday, after one of the suspects appeared before a judge.



Alex Dixon pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of Melanie Johnson.



Melanie Johnson's family did not want to speak to TODAY'S TMJ4. But during the hearing, you could see the pain in her mother's face. Johnson’s mother repeatedly shook her head as the details of Melanie's murder were played over and over.



Cuffed at his hands and feet, Alex Dixon walked into the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

The 18-year-old is accused of shooting into a home at 35th and Silver Spring earlier this month.Two bullets pierced 15-year-old Melanie Johnson's body while she was inside with her family.

“She died as a result of the gunshot wounds,” said homicide detective Kyle Mrozinski.



In court, Mrozinski painted a horrific scene fueled by an ongoing beef between Dixon, another suspect, Martaouse Holloway, and members of Melanie's family.



The night of the shooting, the two suspects heard those other family members laughing from inside the house.

“Dixon explained Holloway produced the single shot sawed off shotgun and handed it to him. He said Holloway then produced another gun and together they both fired into the residence,” recalled Mrozinski.



Police testified 15-year-old Melanie was inside playing cards with her family, when family members heard the shotgun blast and then watched bullets fly through the kitchen window.



“He said he saw the victim fall from the chair onto the ground. He observed she was bleeding from the side,” said Mrozinski.



Family members frantically moved Melanie, but it was too late. When paramedics arrived at the family's house, they couldn't save her.



Days later, police narrowed their search to Dixon. Officers say Dixon told them he, and Holloway ran from the shot up house right after firing.



Dixon's attorney tried to get this case against him tossed out, but the judge believed there was enough evidence against him to move forward.

He will appear in court again next month. Holloway, the other suspect, will face a judge next week.

