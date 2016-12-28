Waukesha County school bus driver accused of driving students high, with gun

A Waukesha County bus driver accused of driving students while intoxicated and with a loaded gun faces several charges after many people say she endangered young children.

Penny Wolf appeared in court for the first time Tuesday. She was given a $10,000 bond: $2,000 she'll have to pay in cash to get out of jail, the other $8,000 she'll sign for.

"She has a duty and a responsibility entrusted to her for the safety of children," said the court commissioner.

After hearing what happened, a father of three told TODAY'S TMJ4, "they're supposed to be taking care of my kids."

A report from Brookfield Police says school officials at Swanson Elementary school called them Friday, concerned Wolf was driving erratically and dropped children off late to school. The report says they found her impaired when driving, with a loaded handgun on her.

Wolf now faces the following charges:

Felony Operating While Intoxicated, 3rd degree for having passengers under 16 in the vehicle.

Misdemeanor possession of Amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin.

Possession of a firearm on grounds of a school.

The public defender in court today, who spoke for Wolf until she gets an attorney of her own, said he doesn't believe the State's case has much validity. He said in court that the state has no proof of any intoxicant in her blood, since there was no alcohol in her system.

He said the item found on her was an over-the-counter supplement. He told the court Wolf is licensed to carry a gun, and simply forgot she had it on her that day.

The school's superintendent sent a letter home to families Friday. In it, Mark Hansen wrote to parents "I am thankful that all students arrived safely to school, but angered at the events that put our students in danger."

He said the events will impact the relationship the district has with the bus company, First Student, Inc., who did not respond to our requests for comment.

The reported events of last week serve as an example for Sarah Carney, who said her kids don't ride the bus and won't.

"We definitely would not send out kids on the bus, it's definitely a safety reason for us," she said.

Wolf next appears in court January 17th at 10:00 a.m.

