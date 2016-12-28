Racine pastor Mark Gates' body lies in state Tuesday

A Racine pastor, struck and killed by a car earlier this month, is being remembered Tuesday night.



Hundreds of people have come to Racine's Festival Hall to pay their respects to Pastor Mark Gates. He was killed two weeks ago after being hit by a car while working his second job with the city sanitation department. Family members say he was a good man, who will be greatly missed.

"Everybody was his family, he didn't pick and choose. The community he loved, his vision was for everybody in the community to love and connect with each other," said his mother Ethel M. Gates.



A celebration of life for Pastor Gates will be held Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at Festival Hall.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.