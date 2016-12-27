Children's Hospital of Wisconsin's "Rocks for a Reason" campaign raises more than $143,000

"Rocks for a Reason" a huge success

Matt Campbell, Michael Spaulding
11:25 AM, Dec 27, 2016
5:10 PM, Dec 27, 2016

Local doctor's "Rocks for a Reason" a huge success.

TMJ4
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Riley, Marcus
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Children's Hospital of Wisconsin's reported on their Facebook page Tuesday morning their  "Rocks for a Reason" campaign has raised over $143,000 from donors.
 
As of Tuesday morning, the campaign has raised over $93,000 from more than 875 donors in 43 states and Puerto Rico. Also, Nordstrom recently pledged a $50,000 match bringing our total to over $143,000.
 
The campaign was started by Children's Hospital of Wisconsin's Dr. David Margolis who got the idea after seeing a sold out rock in a leather pouch selling for $85 on Nordstrom’s website.
Dr. Margolis was shocked by this news and decided to make a personal pledge to mail a rock to every single person who makes an $85 donation to Children's now through the end of the year.
 
Rocks for a Reason is still looking for the public's support. Donations for the campaign are still being accepted through December 31. To make a donation, click here
 

 

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top