Two local judges headed to the Rose Bowl to raise organ donation awareness

When Judge Derek Mosley needed a kidney, his best friend, fellow Judge JoAnn Eiring, stepped up and donated.



Now the two judges are the national faces for organ donation awareness, and they plan to advocate for that during an upcoming trip to Pasadena, California for the Rose Bowl Parade.



"I had my transplant on July 20th and I feel fantastic, I haven't felt this good in five years maybe," said Judge Mosley.

It was the perfect match between these two judges and best friends.

"That was one of the happiest days of my life, definitely," said Mosley.



Eiring says she wanted to save her friend's life.



"The tears started to flow and it was a really warm moment. I am very excited to spread the word and educate people about the differences I think seeing us together versus just hearing about us would make a difference as well,” said Eiring.



And Froedtert Hospital staff members are sending them off with a little gathering. They're proud of the message they're spreading.

"I just want to get out there and speak to as many people as we possibly can about donations…it doesn't matter if you're black, white, male, female, big or little. You can save someone's life," said Mosley.



The two best friends will be leaving for the Rose Bowl Parade Thursday morning; they will also be attending the game. More than 2,200 people in Wisconsin are in need of life-saving organs.

