Looking for a classic winter activity for the whole family during the holiday break? Many local ice rinks have extended their public skating while kids are off of school.

Listed below are area ice arena's holiday public skating times through January 2:

MILWAUKEE COUNTY

Pettit National Ice Center - 500 S. 84th St. - Milwaukee Extended public skating times: Dec. 27 through Jan. 2: Noon to 9 p.m.



Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park - 920 N. Water St. - Milwaukee Extended public skating times: Dec. 26 through Dec. 30: 10 a.m. to Midnight Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 1: 10 a.m. to Midnight Jan. 2: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Wilson Ice Arena - 4001 S. 20th St. - Milwaukee Extended public skating times: Dec. 27 through Dec. 29: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 30: Noon to 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Glow skate) Dec. 31: 1:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Jan. 2: Noon to 3:30 p.m.



KENOSHA COUNTY

Pleasant Praire RecPlex - 9900 Terwall Terrace - Pleasant Prairie Extended public skating times: Dec. 27 through Dec. 30: 2:10 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. Dec. 31: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 1: 12:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2: 2:20 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.



OZAUKEE COUNTY

Ozaukee Ice Center - 5505 W. Pioneer Rd. - Mequon Extended public skating times: Dec. 27: 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Dec. 28: 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Dec. 31: 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Jan. 1: Noon to 4 p.m.



WASHINGTON COUNTY

Kettle Moraine Ice Center - 2330 S. Main St. - West Bend Extended public skate times: Dec. 27 through Dec. 30: Noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 1: 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.



WAUKESHA COUNTY

Eble Park Ice Arena - 19400 W. Bluemound Rd. - Brookfield Extended public skating times: Dec. 26 through Dec. 30: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 31: Noon to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan 1: Noon to 3 p.m. Jan 2: Noon to 3 p.m.



Mullet Ice Center - 700 North Ave. - Milwaukee Extended public skating times: Dec. 27 to Dec. 31: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Naga-Waukee Park Ice Arena - 2699 Golf Rd. - Delafield Extended public skating times: Dec. 26 to Dec. 30: Noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 31: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 1: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 2: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.



