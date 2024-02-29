You may qualify for a $25 payout from Walmart in a class action lawsuit

If you have shopped for groceries at Walmart, you could qualify to join a class action lawsuit against the retailer to receive a $25 payout.

A class action lawsuit against Walmart claimed customers who purchased groceries sold by weight, including meat and poultry, produce (classified as “weighted goods”) or various organic produce sold in bulk (known as “bagged goods”) were overcharged for these items.

Vassilios Kukorinis, the plaintiff in the case, accused Walmart of inflating product weight, mislabeling bagged produce weight, and overcharging on sold-by-weight seafood and clearance products.

The plaintiff’s attorneys from Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith said in a court motion that the settlement “achieves an estimated recovery of more than 11% of the estimated aggregate overcharges alleged in the action for in-store purchases at Walmart.”

Although Walmart denies these claims, the company did agree to settle the issue with claims worth $45 million. A judge issued a preliminary approval of the settlement agreement in January, and now qualified customers can file a claim to receive their portion of the class action payout.

Claims on qualifying items purchased at any Walmart location between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, can be made without proof of purchase. The following amounts will be distributed:

A $10 payout for up to 50 qualifying products during the class action settlement period

A $15 payout for 51 to 75 qualifying products during the class action settlement period

A $20 payout for 76 to 100 qualifying products during the class action settlement period

A $25 payout for 101 or more qualifying products during the class action settlement period

You can read a full product list of qualifying items here.

Any customer with a receipt or proof of purchase for any number of qualifying products can claim 2% of the total amount spent, up to a maximum of $500.

If you have an online account with Walmart, you can go to the company’s website and find your purchase history under your account information.

If you want to be part of this class action payout, you must file your claim by June 5. To make a claim, visit the class action lawsuit settlement’s official website and follow the prompts.

Once the judge issues final approval of the settlement at the final hearing on June 12, claims will start to be reviewed. However, it could take several months for officials to complete the paperwork and processing.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.