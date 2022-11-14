You can get Squishmallow Slippers for less than $10 right now at Walgreens

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Squishmallows are soft, snuggly and super collectible. The pillowy plush toys are perfect for cuddling, but what if you could wear them on your feet?

You actually can, in the form of Squishmallow Slippers. And right now, you can get them for less than $10 at Walgreens, making them a terrific gift for the littlest people on your holiday shopping list.

What Are Squishmallow Slippers?

These children’s slippers have the same adorable designs as many Squishmallow plush toys. However, they are made for kids to wear on their feet around the house, providing warmth, comfort and a bit of fun.

They have soft, polyester lining and are filled with plush, soft foam stuffing. They also have a polyester canvas outsole with plastic dots to help prevent slips and falls.

Squishmallow Slippers at Walgreens.com are available in sizes 2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, 11-12 and 13-1, although not all sizes are available in every design.

Squishmallow Slippers at Walgreens

The following 13 Squishmallow Slippers designs are currently available on Walgreens.com.

Some designs may be available in stores, while others are only available online and shipped to you or your recipient.

The slippers are usually $13.99 a pair. However, they are currently on sale for $8.39.

