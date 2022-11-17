You can get Domino’s Pizza for half off for a limited time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holidays are a notoriously busy time for pizza parlors, and one national chain is giving busy families a big incentive to order a pie from them over their competitors. Dominos is offering half off of their pizzas now for a limited time!

Now through Sunday, Nov. 20, all menu-priced pizzas ordered online will automatically get a 50% discount. The pizzas must be ordered through Domino’s website, via Domino’s ordering apps for iPad, iPhone and Android, or through Domino’s AnyWare ordering platforms, which includes Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger.

“November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino’s wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love,” Frank Garrido, Domino’s executive vice president of U.S. operations and support, said in a press release. “The holidays are quickly approaching, and we know Domino’s customers will appreciate being able to provide a convenient and delicious meal to their family for less.”

The deal includes any size pizza on any crust, with any toppings. Domino’s has more than 20 toppings and five types of crust, so there are plenty of flavors to chose from.

The pizza chain also has 12 specialty pizzas, including MeatZZa and Philly Cheese Steak, or lighter options like the Pacific Veggie or Spinach and Feta. For those who like their pizza with a little heat, there’s even a Buffalo Chicken Pizza and a Memphis BBQ Chicken pizza that has honey barbecue sauce instead of pizza sauce.

While 50% off is the best deal you’ll find on pizza right now, Dominos has a few other specials as well.

They’re also offering a mix or match deal that lets you choose from a handful of items priced at just $6.99 each when you order or two or more. Choose from medium 2-topping pizzas, breads, salads, boneless chicken, sandwiches, pastas or desserts.

If you don’t mind a carryout order, you can also grab a large one-topping pizza, eight-piece wings, boneless chicken or Dips and Twists combo for $7.99 each.

Will you be taking advantage of any of these deals this weekend?

