MILWAUKEE — On Friday morning, Nov. 15th, tragedy struck Carver Park. Jaylan Powell, just 18 years old, was found lifeless by the basketball court. His body bore the evidence of four gunshot wounds, cutting short a life gleaming with promise.

Jaylan’s family remembers him as a loving and protective young man, someone who brought light into their lives. His older sister, Ayry’iahh Powell, spoke while holding back tears about the devastating loss.

TMJ4 Jaylan Powell



“I’m not doing okay,” Ayry’iahh admitted, her voice trembling. “Taking it day by day, just very upset it happened to us.”

Jaylan was more than just a brother—he was a source of endless laughter and positivity. Ayry’iahh described him as outgoing, outspoken, and full of life.

TMJ4 Ayry’iahh Powell speaks at the site of her brothers murder



“He meant a lot. He was always funny, outgoing, very outspoken—just a big ball of sunshine,” she said. “He was always happy, smiling. He had the brightest smile ever... and he still does.” It’s hard for her to fathom who would want to harm someone so kind.

Jaylan’s body was discovered in Carver Park, a Milwaukee County park that has seen its share of overnight shootings, turning it from a community gathering space into a symbol of fear for some neighbors. Ayry’iahh struggles to process the circumstances of her brother’s death.

TMJ4

CARVER PARK



“I’m trying not to think about what could happen or what took place,” she said, her voice breaking. “I’m trying to stay strong right now. I don’t wanna cry but... sigh.”

Watch: Heartbreak at Carver Park: Family mourns loss of 18-year-old Jaylan Powell

Heartbreak at Carver Park: Family mourns loss of 18-year-old Jaylan Powell

For the Powell family, Jaylan was more than just a sibling—he was a protector, someone who always put others first.

“He was very overprotective, loving, caring,” Ayry’iahh shared. “He always wanted to play basketball, and he was just a good person.”

TMJ4 JAYLAN POWELL



Despite her grief, Ayry’iahh finds the courage to address the person who took Jaylan’s life.

“I’m gonna forgive you, and I will never forget,” she said, her tone a mix of sorrow and strength. “I just really want you to know that you hurt me, my family, his loved ones, his friends. Just want you to know, whoever you are, wherever you are—you’re wrong.”

As the investigation into Jaylan Powell’s murder continues, his family is left grappling with unimaginable loss.

Three suspects are in custody in connection with his murder, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrested a 17-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys. Criminal charges are expected against all three in the coming days.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Jaylan’s funeral expenses.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip