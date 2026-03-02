Trump says more US service members ‘will likely’ be killed before Iran conflict ends

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. would “avenge” the deaths of three service members and that “there will likely be more” killed before the conflict with Iran ends.

The three deaths marked the first known American casualties since U.S. and Israeli forces launched a major military operation against Iran that has only intensified since killing Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday.

The president made the comments in a roughly six-minute video he posted on social media Sunday afternoon. Hours earlier, he signaled he was open to dialogue with Iran’s new leadership.

“They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them,” Trump told The Atlantic.

What to know:



Iran's foreign minister says Islamic Republic spent two decades studying US military: Foreign Minister Abbas Aragachi said the Islamic Republic had spent "two decades" studying U.S. military operations in the region and have since "incorporated lessons accordingly." "Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war," Aragachi said on X. "Decentralized Mosaic Defense enables us to decide when—and how—war will end."

CIA tracked the movements of senior Iranian leaders for months: That's according to a person familiar with the operation who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke Sunday on the condition of anonymity. The intelligence was shared with Israeli officials, and the timing of this weekend's strikes was adjusted in part because of that information, the person said.

Three US service members killed, five seriously wounded in Iran operation: The U.S. military did not provide further details but said several others suffered minor injuries and concussions.

