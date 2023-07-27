World Cup: Team USA remains unbeaten with 1-1 draw against Netherlands

The U.S. Women's National Team fought back Wednesday with a late, game-saving goal to tie with the Netherlands and remain undefeated in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

In a rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Team USA, this match was a different story.

For much of the opening 60 minutes, the Americans struggled after an early goal in the 17th minute gave the Dutch a 1-0 lead. That's when things got combative, with the American women making one thing clear: They can take a punch.

With physical encounters taking place for much of the match, Team USA's competitive temperament boiled over in the 59th minute when Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk came crashing into the United States' Lindsey Horan, sending her sprawling onto the pitch.

After the Americans won a free corner kick, Horan gave Van de Donk a piece of her mind, with the two exchanging hostile words before eventually being separated by a referee. Just moments later on a corner kick from the United States' Rose Lavelle, Horan scored a well-timed header in the 62nd minute to give the Americans the goal they needed to sneak out a 1-1 draw.

"I don't think you ever want to get me mad because I don't react in a good way," Horan said after the match. "I just want something more. I want to win more, I want to score more and I want more for my team."

In a display of poise and mutual respect, Horan and van de Donk could be seen smiling after the game, as the two are also professional teammates on the Olympique Lyon club.

Nonetheless, the draw put both the Netherlands and Team USA atop the standings in group play and both are now well positioned to move on to the knockout round of the tournament. But the Americans' destiny won't be decided until Tuesday when the team faces off against 1-1 Portugal.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com