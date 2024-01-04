Women's basketball team sets NCAA record with 141-point win

The Grambling State University women's basketball team rang in the new year with a record-setting performance that may leave some readers thinking we made a typo.

The Lady Tigers broke an NCAA Division I record Tuesday night with a 159-18 rout of the College of Biblical Studies. The 141-point blowout topped the previous largest margin of victory in NCAA history, which was set in 2018 by the Savannah State women's basketball team in a 155-26 victory over Wesleyan (Georgia).

Grambling, a historically Black university located in Louisiana, also set a school record for the most points scored in a single game.

A new school record has been set for points earned in a single game 👏🏽#Gramfam|#ThisIsTheG🐯🏀|#ChampionshipTalk💍 pic.twitter.com/YQqAUWwgQl — Grambling State University Women's Basketball (@GSU_WBK) January 2, 2024

The Lady Tigers were already up 34-0 before CBS even scored its first points of the game, but the beating didn't stop there. Guard Arianna Mosley led the team with 27 points scored and eight other teammates also finished in double figures.

Grambling head coach Courney Simmons said Wednesday that her team's goal was not to just run up the score on CBS, but to simply play good basketball.

"Although the goal set out was not to win by this margin it was to play the best Grambling bball we could," Simmons said in a post on social media. "For 10 seasons I learned from the BEST high scoring coach in the business," referring to her time as an assistant under Troy University women's head coach Chanda Rigby — whose team averaged more than 30 points per game.

Nonetheless, the seemingly embarrassing defeat is no reason for the ladies of CBS to hang their heads. The Houston-based school that participates in the Division II National Christian College Athletic Association is composed entirely of freshmen and has yet to win a game in its inaugural season.

This also wasn't the first time Grambling has blown out an opponent this season. The Lady Tigers opened the year with a 93-48 victory over Champion Christian College and also logged a 109-41 win against Wiley College last month.

Grambling finishes non-conference play with a 6-5 record and will look to build on its recent record-setting performance this Saturday when the team tips off Southwest American Conference play against Prairie View A&M.

