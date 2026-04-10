Wisconsin Weekend: Doggy Day, PAW Patrol Live and nature walks

Families looking for weekend activities across Wisconsin have several options, ranging from marathons to museum exhibits and outdoor adventures.

In downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Marathon and Half Marathon take place tomorrow, followed by the 5k on Sunday. Also downtown, PAW Patrol Live is at the Miller High Life Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.

WATCH: Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some ideas.

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Doggy Day returns to the Deer District on Saturday. The Milwaukee Public Museum is wrapping up its Diorama-RAMA celebration the same day. At the Mitchell Park Domes, the new spring floral show "Bees!" is open all weekend.

In Waukesha County, the Boots and Badges Basketball Game is scheduled for Friday night. Saturday brings the Family Adventure Walk, "Bear Wants More." Brookfield is hosting free family art workshops Saturday morning at the Wilson Center.

Heading north, Riveredge in Saukville is offering Free Trails Day on Saturday.

In Racine, the PEEPS exhibit is open this weekend at the Racine Art Museum. A sensory-friendly PEEPS Play event is happening Saturday afternoon.

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