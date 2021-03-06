Wisconsin ranks top in the nation for COVID-19 vaccine supply usage, report says

Research from Bloomberg shows that Wisconsin ranks top in the nation for COVID-19 vaccine supply usage.

Wisconsin, as of Saturday morning, currently stands at #1 at 87.4% of supply usage, compared to the nation's total of 74.5%.

Sitting at the top of the nation, Wisconsin continuously outranks its neighboring Midwest states as well.

The data, compiled by Bloomberg as part of its vaccine distribution tracking efforts, said that more than 85 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States.

A breakdown of the data found that in Wisconsin has administered 1.6 million vaccines in the state.

Since the start of the distribution, Wisconsin residents 65+ were being prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine. Teachers, child care workers, and several other groups were eligible for the vaccine starting March 1. Wisconsin is expected to receive 47,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week, the Department of Health Services said.

To see more numbers from Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, click here.

