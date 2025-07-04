Wisconsin Maritime Museum garners $1.5 for dry docking

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The USS Cobia submarine, which has been a fixture on the Manitowoc riverfront since 1970, will soon undergo essential maintenance thanks to a $500,000 grant approved by the state of Wisconsin.

The funding, combined with $1 million raised through private donations, will allow the World War II submarine to be moved to dry dock for necessary repairs and preservation work.

Watch the full broadcast here:

USS COBIA DRY DOCK FUNDRAISING

"It means every two decades, three decades, we have to take it out of the water and inspect the hull," said Kevin Cullen, executive director at Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

The submarine will be towed to Sturgeon Bay where it will receive a thorough cleaning, inspection, and fresh paint.

"It gets a full re-paint job and a full inspection again until it is ready to pass go," Cullen said.

This maintenance process ensures the historic vessel remains both accessible to visitors and authentic to its original condition.

For veterans like Herman Mueller, a First Class Petty Officer, the submarine represents an important connection to military service.

"For me it's a blast from the past. I've spent so much time on boats it's like a second home to me," Mueller said.

With 7.5 percent of Manitowoc County residents having veteran status, the submarine holds special significance for the local community.

"I think it's really good that it's not just the community doing a fundraiser to try and preserve it, it is the entire state recognizing that it is a piece of not just Manitowoc history but it is the state of Wisconsin history," said Thomas Pope, Post 88 Local Commander for Manitowoc American Legion.

The submarine is scheduled to leave Manitowoc in September and return sometime in October.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.