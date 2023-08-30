Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Wisconsin Humane Society Annual Calendar Contest-Pet Project

With Fleet Farm
Today we have Allie Christman here to talk about the Wisconsin Humane Society's annual calendar contest. Anyone can enter by submitting a photo of their pet for a chance to featured in their 2024 calendar. The deadline for submission is September 6th and each entry has a fee of $15, submissions are chosen based on the number of votes each photo receives. The proceeds benefit the animals at the Humane Society while also being a fun way for the community to show off their pets. For more information visit www.wihumane.org for more information or https://www.gogophotocontest.com/wischumane to submit your pet photos. The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 15:49:48-04

Today we have Allie Christman here to talk about the Wisconsin Humane Society's annual calendar contest. Anyone can enter by submitting a photo of their pet for a chance to featured in their 2024 calendar. The deadline for submission is September 6th and each entry has a fee of $15, submissions are chosen based on the number of votes each photo receives. The proceeds benefit the animals at the Humane Society while also being a fun way for the community to show off their pets. For more information visit www.wihumane.org for more information or https://www.gogophotocontest.com/wischumane to submit your pet photos.

The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm.
Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes