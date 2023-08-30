Wisconsin Humane Society Annual Calendar Contest-Pet Project

Today we have Allie Christman here to talk about the Wisconsin Humane Society's annual calendar contest. Anyone can enter by submitting a photo of their pet for a chance to featured in their 2024 calendar. The deadline for submission is September 6th and each entry has a fee of $15, submissions are chosen based on the number of votes each photo receives. The proceeds benefit the animals at the Humane Society while also being a fun way for the community to show off their pets. For more information visit www.wihumane.org for more information or https://www.gogophotocontest.com/wischumane to submit your pet photos.

