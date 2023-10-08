Wisconsin DOJ investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Menasha

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating deadly officer-involved incident in Menasha.

State officials said officers from the Mensha Police Department and the Fox Crossing Police Department responded to a domestic dispute on the 1100 block of Geneva Road in Menasha at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 7.

The DOJ said that officers found a man armed with "bladed weapons." One officer from the Menasha Police Department discharged a firearm and hit the man. The DOJ said first aid was given, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who discharged his weapon was placed on administrative leave, according to the Wisconsin DOJ.

No law enforcement were injured.

The Menasha and Fox Crossing police officers were wearing body cameras.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, Neenah Police Department and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

The DCI will review the evidence and turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney.