Willie Garson, Stanford From ‘Sex And The City,’ Is Dead At 57

Actor Willie Garson, who was known for his role playing a charismatic and stylish best friend to Carrie Bradshaw in the “Sex in the City” series, has died. He was 57.

Garson had been battling pancreatic cancer, according to People. His son, Nathen Garson (@nathen_garson), confirmed his death in a post on Instagram, writing:

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known.”

Garson played Stanford Blatch, an endearing talent agent who clicked well with the show’s leading quartet in HBO’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels. He had been filming the much-anticipated series revival “And Just Like That” that HBO Max issued a tiny teaser for during the 2021 Emmys earlier this month.

Garson’s castmates have been expressing their sorrow for his loss.

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes on “Sex and the City,” said in a tweet that Blatch was a “source of light.”

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

And comedian Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s partner on the show, Anthony, wrote that Garson was a “gift from the gods.”

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

A tweet from HBO said Garson created one of the network’s most beloved characters:

Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a light for everyone in his universe. He created one of HBO's most beloved characters and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/EPU4skdLL3 — HBO (@HBO) September 22, 2021

In an essay honoring Blatch for his role as the perfect on-screen best friend, Vogue Scandinavia described him as a singular presence, saying: “For those of us who grew up watching ‘Sex and the City,’ he was unlike anything we’d ever seen — witty, sartorially brilliant and honest to a fault. At once brashly confident and deeply insecure. Stanford’s magic came from the nuance, comedic timing and unstoppable charisma of actor Willie Garson.”

In addition to his role on “Sex and the City,” Garson was known for his character Mozzie on “White Collar” and as the grifter with a heart of gold, Gerard Hirsch, on “Hawaii Five-O,” according to IMBD. He also had roles on the big screen, including films “There’s Something About Mary,” “Kingpin” and “Groundhog Day.”

Off-screen, Garson was an adoption advocate, working with numerous charities and serving as the spokesman for National Adoption Day.

Our condolences go out to his family in this difficult time.

