Wisconsin Winter Weather Awareness: Important winter items to have in your car

Monday kicks off Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. It's certainly timely this year with our first accumulating snow event of the season happening this week! Is your vehicle ready for winter? Let's discuss a few ways to make sure your vehicle is in its best condition to keep you and your family safe.

Review your vehicle:

Check the battery and make sure it is in good working condition

Test the tires to ensure they have proper tread

Check that the tires are inflated to the right PSI (this can fluctuate with changes in temperature)

Make sure the headlights and windshield wipers are in good condition

Brush up on how to use four-wheel drive (if your vehicle has this option)

If possible, keep the gas tank half full during winter

Preparing a winter car kit can make all the difference if you get stuck in the snow this winter. This kit will contain items that could help you get unstuck, and helpful items in the unfortunate situation you become stranded in your vehicle for any length of time.

Items to include in your winter car kit:

Ice scraper/brush

Shovel

Sand or cat litter (for traction)

Flashlight and batteries

First Aid Kit

Non-perishable food (think high-calorie foods like trail mix, granola bars, or chocolate)

Water

Paper towels

Blanket

Extra clothes

Gloves, hat, boots

Hand warmers

Jumper cables

Tow rope

Basic Tools or multi-tool

Swiss Army knife

Fix-a-Flat

Phone charger

Road map

While not all these items are necessary, having a few of them packed in the car is better than nothing. The backseat is the best place to keep most of these items, as opposed to the trunk, this makes them easier to access.

This winter, remember to check road conditions BEFORE leaving the house at 511wi.gov.

