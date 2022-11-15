Winter Weather Awareness Week: Life-saving reminders for snowy roads

Our first snow of the season arrives Tuesday. As part of Winter Weather Awareness Week, it's important to take a few minutes to review best practices for driving in winter weather.

TMJ4 Bridges and overpasses don't have the warmth of ground underneath them, and because cold air can circulate all the way around them, they tend to freeze first.

Review these tips as we return to winter road conditions:

Clear any ice and snow off your vehicle before hitting the road. That includes all windows and mirrors.

Check that your windshield wipers are in good working condition, and refill window solution with deicer if needed.

Take it slow. Give yourself a little extra time to get where you need to go over the next few days.

Adjust your distance. Allow more space between you and the car in front of you.

Don't use cruise control when roads are snow-covered and slick.

Slow down a little sooner, it may take a longer distance to stop compared to dry roads.

Bridges and overpasses often freeze before main roads. Use extra caution in these areas.

Check weather conditions before you hit the road at 511wi.gov.

Stay up to speed on the forecast by regularly checking in with TMJ4 on air and online.

Don't crowd the plows.



TMJ4

Check back through the week for the latest on winter weather, and for more posts on Winter Weather Awareness Week.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip