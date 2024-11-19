There is no safe place on a highway during a snow squall

It's Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin! Now is the time to gear up for the inevitable arrival of snow and cold.

Let's look at a not-so-frequently used winter weather term: snow squall. A snow squall is a burst of intense snow and wind. These winter storms can cause a sharp drop in visibility, posing a major hazard for motorists. Whiteout conditions can trigger chain reaction accidents on roadways.

Watch: Video of 2021 Snow Squall Pileup

Motor vehicle accidents are the main threat in snow squalls. Road temperatures can cool very quickly in a snow squall, creating a flash freeze. That means roads can go from clear to icy very in a hurry.

The National Weather Service can issue Snow Squall Warnings when snow squalls are imminent or occurring. The warnings will trigger cell phone Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) to activate on cell phones within the warning area. These warnings usually last between 30-60 minutes and are focused on a small area with the highest potential for impact. When Snow Squall Warnings are active, or the forecast calls for squalls, it's a good idea to assess whether travel plans are necessary or could be put off to a time when it's safer to hit the roads. Or, consider finding an alternate route through an area not experiencing snow squalls.

TMJ4 Snow Squall Warning Information

Let's look at how long it takes to stop on dry roads versus icy roads. A vehicle traveling at 55 mph, on dry roads, will take 144 feet to stop. That same vehicle, on an icy road, will take 10 times as long to stop. That's 1,440 feet, or about a quarter of a mile! When it comes to heavier vehicles, like commercial trucks, it can take nearly a half mile to stop on icy roads.

TMJ4 Dry vs. icy roads stopping distance

Whiteout conditions, along with longer stopping distances, can contribute to dangerous pileups on the roads during snow squall events.

Stay with us this week on air and online for more on how to be prepared for winter weather.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip