A white Christmas in Wisconsin? Major storm may cause holiday travel issues

MILWAUKEE — Will we have severe weather during the Christmas weekend? For now, it's wait and see, but brace yourselves.

TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn says a major winter storm will likely impact travel later this week.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL: A major winter storm will likely impact travel later this week. Start planing alternative travel times to get to your destination safely!@TMJ4 More: https://t.co/wk9la76j5j pic.twitter.com/dVAEX02Lc5 — Marisa Woloszyn TMJ4 (@MarisaWoloszyn) December 19, 2022

There is still a lot of uncertainty with the amount of snow we'll see with this storm system, but holiday travelers, whether driving or flying, be prepared to alter your plans.

The National Weather Service is predicting snow starting Wednesday and continuing through at least Saturday. It's looking like an 80 percent chance of precipitation on Friday and 20 percent chance for snow on Saturday.

As of right now, Christmas night is looking partly cloudy. Christmas Day is sunny with highs near 14, according to the NWS.

The NWS is also warning of "extensive" travel delays during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

We are tracking the potential for significant travel impacts Thur-Fri. This includes the potential for blizzard conditions & heavy snow. There is uncertainty in the track of the low, so if you have travel plans later this week please pay close attention to the forecast! #wiwx pic.twitter.com/NleSTfSzbv — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) December 19, 2022

A frigid Arctic airmass will plunge southward throughout this week, bringing dangerously cold temps & wind chills across the Central & Eastern U.S. As you finish your holiday shopping, take action to protect yourself from the cold. Cold weather safety: https://t.co/cDajZfk6D6 pic.twitter.com/xl8daxPH16 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 18, 2022

A strong low pressure system is expected to move through the region late in the week and may bring impacts to southern Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty on the storm track and details may change, but this storm does bear watching for late in the week impacts. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/cY1Ltyrmzm — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) December 18, 2022

