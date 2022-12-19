Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blog

Actions

A white Christmas in Wisconsin? Major storm may cause holiday travel issues

Storm Team 4 is tracking what could turn into a major winter storm during Christmas weekend.
A very cold start to the workweek with Monday morning temperatures in the single digits inland, and near 10° by the lakefront.
Winter Weather Wisconsin
FkWFk5OWIAIlaqC.jfif
Posted at 8:20 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 09:43:35-05

Watch the Storm Team 4 weather forecast at the top of this article.

MILWAUKEE — Will we have severe weather during the Christmas weekend? For now, it's wait and see, but brace yourselves.

TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn says a major winter storm will likely impact travel later this week.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with the amount of snow we'll see with this storm system, but holiday travelers, whether driving or flying, be prepared to alter your plans.

The National Weather Service is predicting snow starting Wednesday and continuing through at least Saturday. It's looking like an 80 percent chance of precipitation on Friday and 20 percent chance for snow on Saturday.

As of right now, Christmas night is looking partly cloudy. Christmas Day is sunny with highs near 14, according to the NWS.

The NWS is also warning of "extensive" travel delays during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo