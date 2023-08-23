Triple-digit temps forcing Milwaukeeans to get creative in preparing to keep cool

MILWAUKEE — With temperatures soaring into the triple digits Wednesday, Milwaukee’s most vulnerable population is facing higher risk with the mercury rising.

According to the US Census, 36,500 homes in the Milwaukee Metro Area were lacking air conditioning in 2019. In a Wisconsin Watch article, it says those households are disproportionately located in communities of color.

Additionally, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health, 56 percent of people in Milwaukee felt too hot in their homes last summer and 31 percent had negative symptoms due to heat.

“I have no clue what I’m going to do,” Carolyn Freeman said. “We’re probably going to go to a splash pad or play in a pool.”

Freeman runs a daycare out of her home. Tuesday, she had about seven kids but she’s expecting more Wednesday. While a splash pad is an option the kids look forward to, Freeman feels grateful that she has AC at home if need be.

“If it’s really, really hot, we’re going to stay in the AC,” Freeman said. “They’re going to want to come in. They don’t like the hot too much. If we play in the water, that may get them to stay out longer.”

The menu for the kids tomorrow includes a lot of water in both liquid and solid form.

“We’ll have popsicles,” Freeman said.

News like that is like music to the kids’ ears. While the summer is winding down and school will start soon for most of them, a day like Wednesday might make them wish they were back at school already.

Might.

“It’s too hot.”

“I’m sweating.”

“It be too hot, and the sun.”

“It’s too hot out here.”

The Milwaukee Health Department suggests wearing loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing to stay cool. Additionally, it suggests limiting physical activity, drinking plenty of fluids, and using cool wet towels on the back of your neck to help your body cool down.

If you need a break from the hot temps, the county also has information on dozens of cooling shelters around the area.

