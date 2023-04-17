Staying safe when lightning strikes: Severe Weather Awareness Week

Watch this report Monday on TMJ4 News at 6:00.

MILWAUKEE — Out for a walk, on the golf course, working in the yard, these are all common summertime activities. But when thunder roars, these are some of the most dangerous places to be.

TMJ4

The above image shows activities that are associated with the most lightning deaths in the United States.

It's important to know when lightning is in the forecast, in order to avoid being caught off-guard by a storm. Remember, if you can hear thunder or see lightning, it's time to go inside. An easy rhyme to remember, When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!

An open-air, outdoor structure is not safe. The best place to shelter from a storm is an enclosed structure.

Additionally, taking shelter under a tree is a no-no! Lightning takes the path of least resistance, and often strikes the tallest object in an area, which often is a tree.

This is the same reason that golfers have to be especially careful when it comes to storms, a golf club raised in the air is basically a lightning rod.

In a pinch, a vehicle is an option for shelter. But be sure to keep all the windows rolled up.

Once a storm passes, wait 30 minutes to resume outdoor activities. And check the radar to make sure another storm isn't on the way.

On days when storms are a possibility, be sure to have a backup plan for outdoor activities, and know where you will take safe shelter if a storm moves in.

Learn more about Severe Weather Preparedness/Awareness Week in Wisconsin here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip