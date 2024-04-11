Severe weather awareness week: Tornado safety

Tornadoes can happen at any time of the year if the conditions are right. In Wisconsin, tornadoes are most common in June, followed by July, August, and May.

On average, Wisconsin records the most tornadoes during the Spring and Summer months.

Tornadoes can happen anywhere in Wisconsin. It doesn’t matter if you live in a big city like Milwaukee or a small town in Dodge County. Tornadoes have happened in every county in the state.

As we approach the months when severe weather is more common, it’s important to have a plan in place in case a tornado was to happen while you’re at home, work, or school.

Tornado safety tips

The best place to go is a basement, away from window wells or walk-out doors. If you do not have access to a basement, find an interior room in the center of your home or the building you’re in. The goal is to put as many walls between you and the outside elements. This provides as many barriers as possible to protect you from flying debris. Bring pillows and blankets and/or climb into the bathtub or under a table to increase your protective layer.

The basement is the safest place to go during a tornado.

It’s not only about where you go to protect yourself during a tornado but what you wear can protect you too. If you have time, grab any type of helmet, for example, a bike, ski, or construction helmet, which will protect your head. Shoes will make it easier to climb over any debris after the storm has passed.

Tornado Facts

Tornadoes vary in strength, shape, track length, and duration. The Enhanced Fujita Scale breaks down a tornado’s strength based on the estimated wind speed after survey crews review the damage.



EF0: Winds Up to 85 mph

EF1: Winds 86-110 mph

EF2: Winds 111-135 mph

EF3: Winds 136-165 mph

EF4: Winds 166-200 mph

EF5: Winds Over 200 mph

95% of Wisconsin tornadoes are EF0, EF1, OR EF2. Here's some more information on past Wisconsin tornadoes.

