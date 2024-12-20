Runners, sledders take advantage of snow filled Lafayette Hill

MILWAUKEE — The TMJ4 Storm Chaser was out Thursday night tracking road conditions and the snowfall.

Our Megan Lee stumbled upon some people enjoying the snow and taking advantage of winter in Southeast Wisconsin.

Jake Furtek, Calvin Smith, and Michael Smith walked to Lafayette Hill on the Lower East Side to go sledding.

"It does bring back childhood memories. We all grew up together and being able to be in our mid-20s and be able to go snowboarding/sledding again on a random Thursday night is pretty fun,” Calvin said.

Meanwhile, OMG Milwaukee Running Group was out running in challenging conditions.

Megan asked if the snow discouraged them from running Thursday night.

“Not at all. It actually encouraged us to be out here more,” runner, Roy Campos said.

“It's a challenge, it's tough, you want to challenge yourself and this is the way to do it. Be uncomfortable,” he added.

