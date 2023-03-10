People in Milwaukee wait out long power outages after storm

MILWAUKEE — Power outages are expected during winter storms with heavy, wet snow.

But some outages are more challenging to repair than others, leading to longer than expected waits for restoration.

"Thank god we have a couple extra blankets to stay warm," said Charles Windham, who lives near 23rd and Lancaster. Power along his entire block got knocked out.

"They said there was a hot wire or something. They [We Energies] was letting us know that they didn't want anybody going back there because they said they didn't want nobody getting killed," said Windham.

More than 110,000 people around Southeast Wisconsin lost power following our latest winter storm.

Power lines running through Windham's backyard were damaged. And without an alley for access, We Energies isn't able to get its large trucks to the damage. So, they have to use smaller equipment, and take more precautions, which can delay restoration times.

"Yes, it's an inconvenience for customers. But our biggest thing is safety for our guys in the overall broad picture," said Jeb Loth, Operations Supervisor for We Energies. "We're all hands on deck right now. We will be staffed 24-7, until the last customer is restored."

Giovanni McVicker, who lives near the Estabrook Park Neighborhood, said he was going to pick up some extra cash shoveling snow. But it may go straight to new food.

"Man, I ain't gonna lie to you. It's been a few hours man, and I don't like it man. Cause it's gone and messed up a lot of food [in the refrigerator]," said McVicker, who's cellphone battery was also running low.

By 5 p.m., around 35,000 people were still without power across the area.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip